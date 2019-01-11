First Surgery in Eastern Europe Carried Out with Help of "Da Vinci" Robot

Bulgaria: First Surgery in Eastern Europe Carried Out with Help of "Da Vinci" Robot

Surgeons from Bulgaria’s Pleven have successfully performed two oncology surgeries, using the latest generation of the Da Vinci robotic system, announced the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The news has been announced by Prof. Grigor Gorchev, head of the team of the St. Marina University Hospital in Pleven. The new equipment will be used in the fields of gynecology, urology and breast surgery.

Thus, Pleven is recognized as one of the leading centers for robotic surgery in Europe. The first steps of robotic surgery in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe were made by the team of Professor Gorchev in 2008.

