The Traffic in the "Topli Dol" Tunnel of the Hemus Motorway is Limited

From 10:30 to 13:30 today, the traffic in the "Topli Dol" tunnel of the Hemus Motorway in the direction of Varna will be limited due to a check of the lighting system. Traffic will take place in the Sofia pipeline in two ways, announced the Road Infrastructure Agency.



From 13.30 to 16.30 there will be limited traffic in the Sofia tube. It is necessary for drivers to drive with caution and at a reasonable speed, warn of the API.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information on the current traffic situation from the API website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day at 0700 130 20 at the agency.