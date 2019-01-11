The New Session of the National Assembly Began

Traditionally, the first session of the National Assembly was opened with the Bulgarian and EU anthems. Parliamentary groups are due to come up with declarations for the new political season.

National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva wished the MPs a full and effective parliamentary activity, which is part of the efforts to ensure the prosperity of the country and its citizens.

Karayancheva said that this year there will be European and local elections and this implies political talk and party opposition. But it is up to us to turn the vote into not an adversary, but a challenging sporting competition with clear and strong political messages, she said. Karayancheva noted that this year will be celebrated 140 years since the Constituent National Assembly and the adoption of the Tarnovo Constitution.

Parliamentary control is expected to begin at 11.00.