Approval for President Rumen Radev has Fallen Below 50% For the First Time

President Rumen Radev retains a positive balance in his personal rating, but for the period from September to December lost 5 points of approval and for the first time the positive ratings for his activity have dropped below 50% - currently at 47%, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

This is the result of a poll conducted by Alpha Research. Thepersonal rating of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been falling, too. For the period from September to December, his rating has fallen from 33 to 30%.

Trust in the government falls from 19 to 17%, while trust in the National Assembly has dropped from 12 to 8%.

