Approval for President Rumen Radev has Fallen Below 50% For the First Time
President Rumen Radev retains a positive balance in his personal rating, but for the period from September to December lost 5 points of approval and for the first time the positive ratings for his activity have dropped below 50% - currently at 47%, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
This is the result of a poll conducted by Alpha Research. Thepersonal rating of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been falling, too. For the period from September to December, his rating has fallen from 33 to 30%.
Trust in the government falls from 19 to 17%, while trust in the National Assembly has dropped from 12 to 8%.
- » The Program of "Plovdiv - European Capital of Culture 2019" Starts Today
- » The Traffic in the "Topli Dol" Tunnel of the Hemus Motorway is Limited
- » The New Session of the National Assembly Began
- » Xenophobic Calls Against Roma in Bulgaria
- » Inspectors Find 52 Absent or Unjustified Public Procurements in Bulgaria for over BGN 11 Million in Fourth Quarter of 2018
- » 2018 Tax Filing Season in Bulgaria Began on January 10