Antonio Tajani Hopes that Sofia and Bucharest Will Join Schengen During Romania’s EU Presidency

At an official ceremony in Bucharest on occasion of the start of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani voiced hopes that Bulgaria and Romania would join the Schengen Area during the Romanian EU Presidency, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker also supported Romania’s bid to join the Schengen. 22 out of all 28 EU member states are members of the Schengen Area.

Great Britain, Ireland, and Cyprus are not part of Schengen and Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are waiting to be accepted as Schengen members.

