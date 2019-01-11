Precipitation in Bulgaria will Stop, Highs between 0° and 5°C

Bulgaria: Precipitation in Bulgaria will Stop, Highs between 0° and 5°C

Today the precipitations will stop everywhere in the country, and in most areas in South Bulgaria the clouds will break and decrease to mostly sunshine. Light to moderate wind from west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will reach zero to 5°C in most places, in Sofia about minus 1°C. This is what meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

