Three British Clubs Interested in Emerging Bulgarian Football Star Despodov

Elite Welsh Cardiff City and the teams from Championship Aston Villa and Middlesbrough have a serious interest in CSKA Sofia striker Kiril Despodov, the local press reports. According to the information, the clubs will try to attract the £ 5 million rated 22-year-old Bulgarian national in the January transfer window.

Cardiff City struggles to survive in the Premier League while Aston Villa and Middlesbrough strive for promotion and return to the elite. Despodov has 10 goals and 11 assists in 22 matches of CSKA Sofia in the autumn. He also scored for the first time with the national jersey in the 2:1 victory over Cyprus in Sofia in the League of Nations in October.

The striker has been followed by a number of clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, Anderlecht, Olympiakos, Dinamo Kiev and Moscow CSKA and Spartak, and CSKA Sofia's consultant Lupko Petrovic told "Theme Sport" in view of the likelihood of Despadov remaining on Bulgarian army "and in the spring is minimal.