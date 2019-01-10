Inspectors Find 52 Absent or Unjustified Public Procurements in Bulgaria for over BGN 11 Million in Fourth Quarter of 2018

The Public Financial Inspection Agency said it found 52 absent or unjustified public procurements worth over BGN 11 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. In that period the agency checked 342 public procurements worth BGN 339.3 million and 1,136 contracts for BGN 286.1 million. BGN 226,051 in damages has been recovered as part of the inspections, compared to BGN 85,920 the previous quarter.

