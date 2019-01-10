2018 Tax Filing Season in Bulgaria Began on January 10
Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) starts accepting tax returns for 2018 on 10th of January, reports BNT.
Individuals and companies can submit tax returns electronically and on hard copies at the relevant NRA offices.
NRA reminds taxpayers that if the tax returns are submitted by 31st of January, there will be a discount of 5% on the tax owed.
The deadline for filing the tax returns this year is 30th of April.
Tax deductions for children, donations or mortgages for young families will be applied only to those who do not have outstanding payments to the revenue agency or do not owe any money from fines issued by the traffic police.
