10 Years Later - The Underground Parking at the National Stadium will be Completed

After 10 years one of the underground parking lots to the Sofia Metro can be opened for use. This is the facility at the Vassil Levski Stadium, most of which has been in construction since May 2009, when this metro station was launched.

In August 2019, parking is finally expected to be completed and to provide 193 parking points. This was announced by the director of the Center for Urban Mobility, Christian Petrov, on Thursday. The company has been running the underground car parks last year. Previously, they were part of another municipal company - "Metropolitan". Some of them, however, remain unfinished in the same way as the National Stadium. Until now only one floor was used, which was given to the Bulgarian National Radio. The media finished the construction of the floor with its own funds and for this reason it could not be used by the citizens.

The construction of the other two levels of the parking lot will be done by Calistratov Group. It won the public tender announced by the CGM last year. The value of the contract is about BGN 2.8 million with VAT.

After completing the repair in the parking lot, you will be able to park for free if drivers use the metro and travel by car. If the trip is a one-time ticket, the free stop is for 2 hours and then pay 50 cents per hour.

This way, other working parking lots can be used to the subway - at James Bourchier Station (577 parking spaces), Tsarigradsko Shose Station (1253 places), Beli Dunav Metro Station (467 places) and Business Park "(86 spaces).

On working days their employment is different, but it is often up to 100%, explained by the CGM.

According to data gathered by the Vision for Sofia team, which should be used in the change of the general development plan of the capital, in the parking lot of Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd., on weekdays, there are between 350 and 550 cars at 1350 seats. Full parking during the week at Business Park. The plant at the White Danube Station is divided into two. The northern part has two levels with a total capacity of 128 parking spaces, which is completely busy on weekdays. The southern part has a capacity of 350 seats, occupying 90 to 130 daily. James Bourchier parking data is incomplete. In a poll conducted for the purposes of the Urban Mobility Plan, only 2% of respondents traveling by car responded that they had used buffer parking yards the previous day. One of the main reasons for this low rate, according to 55% of respondents, is the lack of buffer parking lots in more places.

The CGM have pledged this year to finish another car park to the metro station at Central Station, which has 73 seats, and overground parking in the Nadezhda district.

The TsGM is also committed to the unfinished parking lot of the Slivnitsa Blvd. in the Lyulin district. The places are 262, but the construction of the facility is not in the annual plan for 2019.

Investments in parking places come from blue and green zone revenues, explained by CGM. Last year the proceeds from paid parking were BGN 26 million. Half of them were invested in improving the parking conditions in the city - expanding the area, buying new "spiders", equipment of the control teams. Nearly BGN 2 million are currently allocated for repairing sidewalks within the area, an activity the TSG has already been given the right to perform, the company explained.

The remaining half of the parking revenue goes to public transport.