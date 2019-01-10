The EP Transport Committee on the Requests of the Bulgarian Hauliers

Bulgaria and five other European countries have reached a partial compromise in the EP Transport Committee on the first Mobility Package related to the conditions of workers. This happened after a spectacular protest at the Luxembourg Square in Brussels and a unified position of the Bulgarian government, president and MPs.

MEPs decided that the truck should not be returned, but only the driver should rest in the country where the company is registered, the BNR said.

There was also a compromise on cabotage transport. After such a course, within 5-6 days, drivers return to the country where the company is registered, where they will stay 60 hours before taking up the new course. At present, it is not clear how the issue of cab drivers' night accommodation and the installation of tachographs has been addressed.

Bulgarian hauliers have protested to the European Parliament in Brussels against texts in the Mobility 1 package. The demonstration, supported enthusiastically by the government and Bulgarian MEPs, took place between 9:00 and 13:00 Bulgarian time at the Luxembourg Square.

360 of the hauliers arrived early in the morning in the Belgian capital with two charter flights from Sofia, BNR reported. More than 100 of their colleagues and associates living in Brussels, 260 Romanian chauliers and representatives of Polish, Hungarian and Lithuanian professional associations are expected to join them. 10 trucks will also be located in the Semantenner Square.

Controversial MEP Angel Djambazki said last week that "exotic events" had been prepared for the protest, but he did not reveal what.

Jordan Arabadjiev of the International Union of Transporters specified to the Bulgarian National Radio that the hauliers from Romania, Poland, Lithuania and Hungary will be located under the arch of the EP: "They will be marked with our posters where we will say what we want. For us is the best option ".

The vote on the points in the EP's transport committee is scheduled for around 11 am Bulgarian time, but this vote is not decisive. Among the main demands of the protesters is to drop the obligation to return the trucks every 4 weeks to the country of origin, as well as the prohibition to spend the 45-hour break of drivers in the truck cabin. Protesters also insist that drivers be removed from the General Order for Posting Workers Abroad.

Prepared restrictions affect most countries on the periphery of the EU, with Bulgaria most affected by its geographical location, they believe.

Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, who will take part in the meeting of the Transport Committee, is of the opinion that the return of trucks could be dropped. But he again warned: "The balance is fragile, so the committee meeting will be somewhat indicative of the vote in plenary, and we continue to gather support and lobby actively for our benefit."

MEP Andrey Novakov (EPP / GERB) commented: "It is important for me during the vote to tackle at least one of the big problems that we have - whether it will be the return of the driver, whether it will be the return of the truck, is the break in the cabin so that we can have fewer problems to solve in the next step in the plenary and focus on fewer places, which will increase our chances of success It is extremely important that Bulgarians, drivers , hauliers , MEPs act as one, and I think this will have an impact. this parliament - this is the biggest protest it has ever seen. "

The Bulgarian MEPs have already submitted alternative texts to the EP transport committee, Novakov said, "They erase these protection measures." All the texts we have submitted are in contradiction with these issues and reflect the position of the Bulgarian carriers. we will have a vote in plenary, where we will have the opportunity to make amendments and add-ons again and to struggle to solve the problems, and I still wonder whether the last word will be in this Parliament. I have to wait until the end of the mandate to complete the trialogues between the EP, the Commission and the Council and vote for second reading. Parliament has twice rejected this package and this is a clear signal that it is not good. "

Andrey Novakov even predicted that the battle was for the future of the EU: "If this happens the way it is proposed, this is the beginning of the end." The MEP reminded the state that if harmful texts pass through the EP, she is ready to bring the matter to the European Court of Justice.

In Sofia, in front of the French Embassy, ​​young people from VMRO make flashmob in support of the protest of the carriers. They will stick stickers around the French embassy, ​​which says "Stop the Mobility Package, save the free market."