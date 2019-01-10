Road Traffic in West and South Bulgaria Complicated Due to the Snowfall
Code orange weather alert is in effect for 5 districts of Bulgaria for 10th of January, reported the Bulgarian National Television. Road traffic situation is complicated due to heavy snowfall in West and South Bulgaria.
Roads are being cleared and sanded. Traffic is temporarily restricted at the time of snow ploughing.
Vehicles are required to use chains, especially in the region of the Rhodope Mountains (South Bulgaria). Shipka pass and the Pass of the Republic are passable in winter conditions.
There is a power outage in a village in Kardzhali, South Bulgaria, due to the heavy snowfall.
More than 160 snow ploughing machines are operating in the capital city of Sofia.
Companies servicing the region of Vazrazhdane in Sofia will be fined, because they did not clean the snow from the public transport stops in the morning.
- » Inspectors Find 52 Absent or Unjustified Public Procurements in Bulgaria for over BGN 11 Million in Fourth Quarter of 2018
- » 2018 Tax Filing Season in Bulgaria Began on January 10
- » 10 Years Later - The Underground Parking at the National Stadium will be Completed
- » Due to the Bad Weather Conditions: Very Heavy Traffic on Kulata Checkpoint
- » The Sofia Metro Received a European Award
- » 169 Snow Cleaning Machines Are Taking Care For the Roads in Sofia