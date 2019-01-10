The Movement of Vehicles in Bulgaria is Normal Despite the Rough Winter Conditions

Road pavements are cleaned and processed with necessary materials, API reported. Over 1000 machines have been on the ground at night to ensure safe travel in winter, reports Darik.



The Trojan Pass is closed. During Prevala and Pechinsko passes and on the Batak-Dospat road, trucks above 12 tonnes must be without trailers and semi-trailers.



All year round the Vurbishki and Zlatishki passes are closed to the traffic.

It is forbidden to move trucks over 10 tons throughout the year through the "Vratnik" and "Tvardishki" passes. Year-round traffic of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is prohibited during the Petrohan and Shipka passes, as well as of trucks over 3.5 tons in the passes "Dulinski" and "Pamporovo".



During the other passes, the movement takes place in winter conditions without any restrictions.

Drivers who are about to travel should go on the road with vehicles prepared for winter, ride carefully and at an appropriate speed, observing the distance and instructions from the control authorities, urge from API.



Blocking traffic from cars that are not prepared for winter conditions hinders the work of snowmobiling equipment and hinders the trip of all other drivers. Regional roadside and snow-cleaning companies operate in 24-hour mode and are ready to maintain the national road network.



The movement of trains in the country is normal, despite the complicated winter conditions, BDZ announced. At the moment, all fast trains are running on schedule.

In the early morning hours of the day, some passenger trains have arrived at their terminal stations with minimal delays.



The railway infrastructure in the country is accessible under the current winter conditions. There are no railway sections in which the train has been interrupted.



The National Railways operator calls on its clients to seek assistance from train staff in the event of irregularities such as closed doors, lack of heating in the wagons or forced stops.

Sofia Airport also works normally in winter conditions, the airport said.

Given the complicated meteorological situation at the airport, it is reminded that passengers must be on the territory of the airport at least 2 hours before the departure time. Up-to-date information on their flight can be obtained from the airline and from the site of Sofia Airport.