Qatar Keen to Develop Relations with Bulgaria

Ambassador of Qatar to Bulgaria Rashid bin Ali al-Khater has said that the Qatari-Bulgarian relations are distinctive and have witnessed remarkable development in recent years.

In an interview for Bulgaria’s 24-hour newspaper, he pointed out that Qatar is keen to develop and strengthen the relations with Bulgaia at all levels and in all fields to serve the interests of the Qatari and Bulgarian people.

The ambassador appreciated Bulgaria’s support for Qatar in light of the unjust blockade imposed on it, calling for leadership in Bulgaria to find a solution to the Gulf crisis by bringing the parties back to the negotiating table.

He explained that Qatar was subjected to conspiracies by the countries of the blockade, which started with the crime of hacking the website of Qatar News Agency and broadcasting false news in May 2017, followed by the imposition of the unjust blockade in an attempt to threaten the security, stability and national sovereignty of the state. Besides, he said, the imposition of unilateral measures by the countries of the blockade constitutes a flagrant violation of regional and international treaties and conventions.

The ambassador stressed that these unjust measures taken by the countries of the blockade did not negatively affect Qatar, either economically or politically.

The national economy was able to maintain its strength and remained the fastest growing in the region, including the productive and industrial sectors.

Ambassador al-Khater also explained that the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, is expected to visit Qatar at the beginning of this year, pointing out the importance of this visit in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that the joint committee for economic co-operation between the governments of Qatar and Bulgaria has been established since 2009.

The two countries have been able to strengthen their economic and trade relations, which is revealed by the continuous rise in the terms of trade between the two countries in recent years.

The ambassador said that the two countries’ governments have been able to push forward the co-operation relations in the economy through many bilateral agreements, stressing that Qatar’s foreign policy is based on peace, security, stability, co-operation and friendship among the countries and peoples of the world.

He said that Qatar always emphasises the need to resolve conflicts by dialogue between the parties and by peaceful means, pointing out that Doha plays a pivotal role in this area by providing effective mediation to settle disputes and find solutions at the regional and international levels.

Concluding the interview, the ambassador said that Qatar is considered one of the first countries to support humanitarian and charitable works in countries that have been hit by disasters and supports poor countries in the field of education.