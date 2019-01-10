EP’s Transport Committee Rejects Compromise Requested by Bulgaria on Mobility package

The European Parliament’s transport committee rejected the compromise requested by Bulgaria regarding the Mobility package, BNR has reported. The MEPs adopted provisions that lorries must return to the starting point every four weeks and that truckers could not sleep in the cabins but will have to stay in hotels.

