NSI: Industrial Production in Bulgaria up 0.4% MoM in November

In November 2018, the industrial production index rose by 0.4% month-on-month and by 1.2% compared to November 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI)said. On annual basis, manufacturing production grew by 2%, while a decrease was registered in power, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the mining and quarrying industry, by 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

In November 2018, turnover in retail trade, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, grew 0.8% month-on-month, while compared to a year earlier its growth was 6.5%. The annual increase reflects growth in retail sale via mail, phone or internet (by 15%), pharmaceutical and medical products (by 14.9%), as well as textiles, clothing, footwear, etc. and food, beverages and tobacco, both segments growing by 9%.

The same month the index of production in the construction sector fell 1.2% compared to October, registering a 1.8% decrease on annual basis.