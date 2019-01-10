Bulgaria Says "Bye" to the Paper Logsbooks at Schools Thanks to the Team at Shkolo.bg

*This interview originally appeared on the website uspelite.bg on December 27, 2018

They are very easygoing and easy to speak! That is because they are nice, smile a lot and love their job! They talk about it with such an interest that it would be hard not to excite people around them.

Thanks to them, paper logbooks become electronic, and parents know at all times what happens to their child when they are in school. Thanks to them, not just one child returned to the classroom. Well, maybe not all students like them. But one day most of them will be grateful because the school can be interesting. But you can not understand what you missed if you were not in class.

And as the team of Shkolo.bg, apart from having a big smile, is also able to work hard, we meet them again. More than a year after our first meeting. And they tell us what is happening to them and the paper logs.

One year after our first meeting, education has finally said "goodbye" to the paper logbooks?

Education has not yet said "final farewell" to the paper logs. However, the foundation is laid. 75 schools said "goodbye."

This is a very serious indication that we are going in the right direction and all those interested in the education process (parents, directors, teachers, pupils) see the added value in the platform. Realistically, I believe that within 2 or 3 years, education can finally say "farewell" to paper logs, both general and individual.

Transferring information from paper to electronic media is a very labor-intensive task. Who's burdened with it?

This is a valid problem in schools where there is a paper and electronic diary. Teachers are busy with this task, and this creates inconvenience. That is why we help throughout the entire process of switching entirely to an electronic diary. No paper.

In schools that have only an electronic diary, there is no transfer of information. Everything is written directly on an electronic medium and there is no duplication of work.

How will the education system help teachers who do not feel confident when working with a computer?

The digitization process is relatively long and has many steps to implement. Instilling confidence in teachers through various trainings and courses is the first and most important step. If teachers do not see added value and are not helped, there is no way this change can be made.

Still, we are talking about changing something that has worked for decades. The platform itself is very easy to work and does not require special knowledge from teachers. You need a dose of confidence and a pinch of desire.

With your system, parents know about a poor grade or absence from class minutes after the event. Has the academic success of the schools using an electronic log improved so far?

We still do not have a definite, data-based response. Our observations and the signals we get are that it has improved. Many of our school partners share the same opinion and think the platform has made students return in class.

Many things happen as a consequence of the platform. We also have a lot of negative comments from students about what problems the platform creates. Excuses about forgotten / lost personal student log are no longer possible. The information reaches the parents immediately.

What do you want to improve at school besides implementing electronic logs?

Oh ... there is a lot. We have a list of dozens of desired modules. So far, however, we are fully focused on digitization and automation of administrative processes in schools.

When we do all this work and reduce the time spent in the administration work for teachers, we will think about how we can build on and help them further.

What makes your team so smiling and united?

The common goal and the differences! Everyone in the team is endlessly motivated to change the education system. Everyone realizes what mission we have and actually immediately sees improvement through feedback from users.

Also the differences of each of the team help to build a very interesting team. There are always different points of view and so we always manage to make the best decision.

Do you lose motivation? How are you doing at such times?

It happens. Motivation is not a constant. It's not one person. But when you have a mission and you succeed in small battles everyday, it helps you keep the right path. Thoughts about the thousands of hours of administrative work saved by teachers help us a lot.

Also, the thought that thousands of children are returning to class thanks to the platform, and one of them can get passionate on a subject at precisely this class is something very great. Everyone in the team has worked in quite a few companies before, but no one has seen the effect of their work so easily and quickly.

If you could be students again, you would ...

... read more:)