The Аverage Insured Income For the Country in November is 917 BGN

The average social security income for the country in November 2018 is BGN 917.00, informs the National Social Security Institute (NSSI). The average monthly insurance income for the country from December 2017 to the end of November last year is BGN 884.37.


The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the period indicated serves to calculate the amounts of new pensions in December 2018.

