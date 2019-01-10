Due to the Bad Weather Conditions: Very Heavy Traffic on Kulata Checkpoint
As of 6.00 am, there is very heavy traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border through the Kulata checkpoint, Border Police said.
On the border with Turkey, there is heavy traffic on Kapitan Andreevo, while on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Romania traffic is normal on all crossings.
As of 12.30 on January 9, the Greek authorities do not let trucks into Greece via the Kulata-Promachonas and Ilinden crossings due to complicated weather conditions. Only cars with snow chains will be allowed to Greece.
