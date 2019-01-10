Maria Gabriel: We Are Creating European Artificial Intelligence-on-Demand-Platform

The project brings together 79 leading research institutes, reported NOVA TV.



The European Commission is funding 20 million euros for the cooperation between European researchers and the Artificial Intelligence industry to create a new Artificial Intelligence on Demand platform within the framework of the European Union AI4EU project, launched on 1 January. This is what the Bulgarian commissioner for digital economy and society Maria Gabriel informed yesterday.



The project brings together 79 leading research institutes, small and medium-sized businesses and large companies from 21 countries to build a single access to artificial intelligence resources. This open and collaborative platform will give stakeholders access to expertise, algorithms and tools to support them to develop and implement innovations based on artificial intelligence. Training and retraining courses will be organized for which the project team will work closely with the digital innovation centers for robotics.

Commissioner Gabriel commented that Europe can make the most of the innovation of artificial intelligence if this technology is easily accessible to all. "Europe has world-class researchers, laboratories and start-ups, and a strong industry. The AI4EU project will mobilize the valuable European assets to build an ecosystem to promote the development of high-quality and reliable artificial intelligence, "the commissioner added.

The project, run by the French company THALES, will receive a total funding of € 20 million over the next 3 years. The platform will be set up this year. In December, the European Commission presented an action plan to promote cooperation with the EU Member States, Norway and Switzerland in four key areas of artificial intelligence: increasing investment, providing more data, promoting talent and ensuring confidence.