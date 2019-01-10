Great Security Measures For the Opening of the European Capital of Culture

Major security measures are being introduced in Plovdiv for the official ceremony with which the city becomes the European Capital of Culture, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



At 23 checkpoints visitors will enter the opening event on January 12th. This was announced by the Director of the Directorate of the Interior Ministry, Senior Commissioner Atanas Ilkov. All will be checked for dangerous items and pyrotechnics.



For the observance of public order, they will monitor parts of the gendarmerie, the Specialized Police Force and the counter-terrorism unit.

Traffic and parking will be controlled by the Traffic Police. Many volunteers will also help guide and guide citizens and guests. Due to the expected interest in the events throughout the year, a special new squad to the Municipal Inspectorate will monitor compliance.

Enhanced checks will be concentrated in the central city area, here the parsonage, the ''Kapana'' neighborhood and the Old Town.