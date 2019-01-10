The Sofia Metro Received a European Award

The Sofia Metro received a European award for the best transport service to the citizens, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

The certificate is awarded by the European Business Awards.

The expansion of the Sofia metro has not stopped in the last 10 years. About 30 km of new lines were built. At the moment, the best and eco-friendly transport is expanding by another 12 km from the third metro line. By the end of 2019 the first 8 km of it will be released. With the construction of the third beam, it is expected to save 90,000 tons of harmful emissions in the air.

