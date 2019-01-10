The Tax Campaign in Bulgaria Begins
The new tax campaign begins today and runs until April 1st, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Individuals and companies will be able to submit their income declarations in 2018 both electronically and on site in the relevant National Revenue Agency territorial directorates.
The agency reminds citizens that in order to receive a 5% discount on the surcharge, they have to submit their declarations by 31 January.
Child benefit, donations, or mortgage credits to young families will be available only to those who do not have unpaid debts or fines to traffic police.
- » The World Bank Predicts a Downturn in the Global Economy
- » No Visa Fees For Bulgarians in Thailand Until the End of April
- » Bulgaria's QuarkVR Attracts Fresh Funding, Plans Staff Increase
- » Plovdiv: New Tourist Information Centre Opened on Tsanko Lavrenov St
- » For the first time! Bulgarian Tourists Travel to North Korea to Celebrate the Birthday of Kim Il-sung
- » The BSMEPA and the Embassy of China with a Joint SME Development Plan