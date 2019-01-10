The Tax Campaign in Bulgaria Begins

The new tax campaign begins today and runs until April 1st, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



Individuals and companies will be able to submit their income declarations in 2018 both electronically and on site in the relevant National Revenue Agency territorial directorates.

The agency reminds citizens that in order to receive a 5% discount on the surcharge, they have to submit their declarations by 31 January.

Child benefit, donations, or mortgage credits to young families will be available only to those who do not have unpaid debts or fines to traffic police.