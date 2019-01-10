Bulgarian Carriers Gather For Protest in Brussels
Bulgarian carriers are launching a mass protest against discriminatory texts in new European regulations, known as Mobile Package 1, on January 10th, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
360 protesters will leave for Brussels with charter flights from Sofia to Brussels. More than 100 Bulgarians and about 260 Romanian protesters are expected to join them, BTA reports. According to protestors, Mobile Package 1 is an attempt to introduce double standards in the EU. It would lead to the liquidation of the Bulgarian transport sector, the carriers say.
- » Hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia Make Joint Declaration Against Mobility Package
- » The Earliest Date for Bulgaria's Entry into the Euro Zone is 2022
- » Plovdiv is Bulgaria's First European Capital of Culture
- » Bulgaria has some of the Lowest Fines for Dangerous Ski Lifts Across EU
- » Bulgarian National Assembly Adopts Resolution to Close Ministry For Bulgarian Presidency of Council of the EU
- » Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Won "Talent in Politics 2018” Award