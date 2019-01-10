Hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia Make Joint Declaration Against Mobility Package

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 10, 2019, Thursday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia Make Joint Declaration Against Mobility Package

International road hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia have united in a declaration against the Mobility package, the Association of Bulgarian Enterprises for International Road Transport and Roads (AEBTRI) said. They say the Macron package has no impact assessment, the proposals are discriminatory and burdensome and the debates are politicised, populist and even radical in the pre-election context. The hauliers insist that the rules on posted workers do not apply to them, otherwise costs will soar and there will be a risk of bankruptcies and rising transport and commodity prices. They reject the proposal for the trucks to return to the country of registration and say truckers should be able to choose where to spend their breaks. According to their statement, the ban on weekly cabin breaks will result in additional, unnecessary costs and will affect transport efficiency and security.
Bulgarian hauliers will protest against the package in Brussels today. About 360 are the hauliers travelling from Bulgaria, and over 100 living near the Belgian capital or travelling individually are expected to join them. Nearly 260 Romanian colleagues will protest together with the Bulgarian hauliers.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria