Hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia Make Joint Declaration Against Mobility Package

International road hauliers from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia have united in a declaration against the Mobility package, the Association of Bulgarian Enterprises for International Road Transport and Roads (AEBTRI) said. They say the Macron package has no impact assessment, the proposals are discriminatory and burdensome and the debates are politicised, populist and even radical in the pre-election context. The hauliers insist that the rules on posted workers do not apply to them, otherwise costs will soar and there will be a risk of bankruptcies and rising transport and commodity prices. They reject the proposal for the trucks to return to the country of registration and say truckers should be able to choose where to spend their breaks. According to their statement, the ban on weekly cabin breaks will result in additional, unnecessary costs and will affect transport efficiency and security.

Bulgarian hauliers will protest against the package in Brussels today. About 360 are the hauliers travelling from Bulgaria, and over 100 living near the Belgian capital or travelling individually are expected to join them. Nearly 260 Romanian colleagues will protest together with the Bulgarian hauliers.