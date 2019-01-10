Salaries of Government Employees in Bulgaria will Rise by 10%
The Government on 9th of January adopted amendments to the Ordinance on the Salaries of Civil Servants. The change is based on the "pay according to performance" principle: each civil servant will receive remuneration in line with the results achieved, reports BNT.
The salaries of civil servants will be increased by 10% since January this year.
