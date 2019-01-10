Salaries of Government Employees in Bulgaria will Rise by 10%

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 10, 2019, Thursday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Salaries of Government Employees in Bulgaria will Rise by 10%

The Government on 9th of January adopted amendments to the Ordinance on the Salaries of Civil Servants. The change is based on the "pay according to performance" principle: each civil servant will receive remuneration in line with the results achieved, reports BNT. 

The salaries of civil servants will be increased by 10% since January this year.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria