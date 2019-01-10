NIMH: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations in 5 Regions in Bulgaria, Yellow in 12 Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 10, 2019, Thursday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations in 5 Regions in Bulgaria, Yellow in 12 Regions

A code orange warning for heavy precipitations has been issued for Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas, a yellow alert is in place for 12 regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) website. Precipitations of 35-50 l/sq m are expected in the first five regions, snowfall in Smolyan. A code yellow warning for snowfall is in place for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia city, Sofia region, Pernik, about 10 cm, in the mountain areas – 15-20 cm.
An alert for rain has been issued for Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Sliven, Varna and Dobrich, with 25-35 l/sq m.
A code orange warning for strong wind is in place for the Black Sea coast. Strong to stormy wind from south-southeast, gusts up to 20 m/s.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria