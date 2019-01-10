NIMH: Code Orange for Heavy Precipitations in 5 Regions in Bulgaria, Yellow in 12 Regions

A code orange warning for heavy precipitations has been issued for Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas, a yellow alert is in place for 12 regions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s (NIMH) website. Precipitations of 35-50 l/sq m are expected in the first five regions, snowfall in Smolyan. A code yellow warning for snowfall is in place for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia city, Sofia region, Pernik, about 10 cm, in the mountain areas – 15-20 cm.

An alert for rain has been issued for Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Sliven, Varna and Dobrich, with 25-35 l/sq m.

A code orange warning for strong wind is in place for the Black Sea coast. Strong to stormy wind from south-southeast, gusts up to 20 m/s.