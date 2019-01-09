Bullet For My Valentine Will Rock Sofia with An Incredible Concert on April 7, 2019

The British Four will play on the Bulgarian stage on April 7th, reported NOVA TV.



The well-known metal band Bullet for My Valentine will rock Bulgaria with an incredible concert. The British Four will play on the Bulgarian stage on April 7 at the Winter Palace of Sport.

With six albums behind the band, Bullet for My Valentine are recognized as one of the most successful British metal bands. Formed under the name of Jeff Killed John in 1998, they are very popular for a very short time. Their 2005 debut album, The Poison, followed by Scream Aim Fire in 2008, sent them to the top of the charts. The next studio albums Fever, Temper Temper and Venom consolidate their position on the world music scene with millions of sales and the best British band at the Kerrang Awards for three consecutive years. They have also won Best Cinema, Best Banda Live and Best British Debut. The band is recognized not only by fans and the media, but also by the musicians who inspired them at the very beginning - bands such as Iron Maiden and Metallica have personally chosen Bullet for My Valentine to be part of their tours and share a scene with them.

In the new album Gravity (2018), the band reveals their creative talents as never before, combining electronic elements with their hard rock sound. On the upcoming tour we will see Bullet for My Valentine, Matt Tuck (vocals, guitar), Michael 'Padge' Paget, Jamie Mathias (bass) and Jason Bowld (percussion).

Bulgarian fans of Bullet for My Valentine will have the pleasure to enjoy their live performances on April 7, 2019 at the Winter Palace of Sport.