Government has Adopted a National Program for Protection Against Domestic Violence

Bulgaria: Government has Adopted a National Program for Protection Against Domestic Violence pixabay.com


The Council of Ministers adopted today a National Program for Prevention and Protection against Domestic Violence in 2019, reported NOVA TV. 

The document was prepared on the basis of the Law on Protection against Domestic Violence, which requires the government to adopt a National Program for Prevention and protection from domestic violence. This is reported by the government's press service.

The program identifies the activities to be carried out during the year, the responsible structures, the sources of funding, the respective deadlines for the implementation of these activities as well as the expected results.

The document contains institutional and organizational measures, training and qualification measures for protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of domestic violence as well as control and evaluation measures.

