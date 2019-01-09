New Park in Sofia will Appear between the Russian Monument Square and Macedonia Square

The green tramway rails around Russian Monument Square will be extended to Macedonia"Square, so a linear city park with a bicycle and recreation areas will form in the area, Yordanka Fandakova announced on Facebook. Meanwhile, parking spaces as well as local lanes will be preserved.

According to Fandakova's words it is clear that the change of the project comes after the unsuccessful selection procedure for the repair of the tram line №5. A new attempt to find a performer will be the earliest in April. The reconstruction was to be carried out by the GP Group, but after the investigation into European funding, the company withdrew from future repairs.

At the moment, the section of Russian Monument Square near Macedonia Square is in a poor condition - with visible damages on the track and the pavement, which even make it difficult for pedestrians. For the time being, there is no clarity as to when and if the repair will be carried out.

The project for a new park envisages the improvement of the region with 467 trees and 3720 square meters of green areas. Trains crossing the tram streets will also be improved.

"Keeping the number of parking spaces is one of our basic requirements, because the adjoining areas were built in the beginning of the last century, most of the buildings have no garages and the people living there do not have parking spaces," says Yordanka Fandakova.

"The changes we are making enable us to create a greener urban environment and increase the pedestrian areas and rest areas," she added.

Changes in the urban environment will be consulted by the French architectural bureau "Vilmot architects", and architects from the Bulgarian side will have to revise the documentation. Such suggestions were made by civil society organizations more than two years ago.