Novak Djokovic Will Arrive in Bulgaria For Sofia Open 2019

World No1 Novak Djokovic will arrive in Bulgaria  for Sofia Open 2019. This was announced by Sport Minister Krasen Kralev, who said the Serb would hold free lessons with Bulgarian talents and will join the official part of the tournament.

There is also the possibility of Djokovic to take part in competition in Arena Armeec, according to gong.bg.

"My information is that Novak Djokovic will be in Bulgaria for Sofia Open 2019. If not as a participant, he will give some free lessons to our children and also join the official part of the tournament'', the Minister said. 

The tournament will take place between 3 and 10 February, 2019. 

