4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

The quake was initially marked as a 4.3 magnitude, but was later revised to 4.2

According to INFP, the seism was recorded at 13.36, with its epicenter in Vrancea county, in southeastern Romania, at a depth of 150 km.

The Vrancea area is known for its frequent seismic activity.

In January 2019 there were seven earthquakes in Romania with a magnitude between 2.1 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.