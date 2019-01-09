4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 9, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Vrancea Seismic Area pixabay.com

The quake was initially marked as a 4.3 magnitude, but was later revised to 4.2

According to INFP, the seism was recorded at 13.36, with its epicenter in Vrancea county, in southeastern Romania, at a depth of 150 km.

The Vrancea area is known for its frequent seismic activity.

In January 2019 there were seven earthquakes in Romania with a magnitude between 2.1 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake, Vrancea, Romania
