Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government will Propose to Extend Term for Fuel Law Entry into Force to July 1

The Council of Ministers will propose to the Parliament to extend to July 1 the term for the fuel law entry into force. Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov made the announcement at a briefing in the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency reports.

