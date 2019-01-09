Head of Road Infrastructure Agency resigns

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Head of Road Infrastructure Agency resigns archive

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a meeting of the the management of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to report on the issue of vignettes and toll system on 9th of January in the Council of Ministers, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

After the talks, the Prime Minister asked for the resignation of the Chair of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, Svetoslav Glosov, who submitted it to the Minister.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria