Head of Road Infrastructure Agency resigns

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a meeting of the the management of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to report on the issue of vignettes and toll system on 9th of January in the Council of Ministers, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

After the talks, the Prime Minister asked for the resignation of the Chair of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, Svetoslav Glosov, who submitted it to the Minister.