Lowest Temperature Registered in Knezha, Minus 15°C

The lowest temperature of minus 15 degrees was measured in Knezha, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency in the mornning.



Minus 13 degrees was measured in Gotse Delchev and minus 1 in Kaliakra. Snow is forecast today, first in the western and later in the central parts of the country, and rain in the eastern regions this evening.



Tomorrow the precipitations will continue, more considerable amounts are expected chiefly in the south-eastern regions. On January 12 the temperatures will fall again, in some areas to about minus 10 degrees. No significant change in day temperatures is expected by the end of this week and the beginning of the next. The highest snow accumulation is in Veliko Tarnovo – 13 cm.