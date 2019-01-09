Belgium Charge Man with Providing Arms to Paris Attackers

World » EU | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 13:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Belgium Charge Man with Providing Arms to Paris Attackers pixabay.com

Belgian authorities have charged a Belgian man with providing arms to the attackers who carried out the attacks in Paris in November 2015, reported Reuters. 

“The person was taken in for questioning before Christmas. The matter concerns the provision of arms,” a spokesman for Belgian federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The person has been charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist organization and a court has placed him in custody.

Coordinated Islamic State shootings and bombs in Paris in November 2015 killed 130 people, the deadliest attacks on French soil since World War Two.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Islamic state, Belgium, arms, terrorist attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria