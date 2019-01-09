Chair of Road Agency Management Board Resigns at Request of PM Borissov
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov summoned this morning the leadership of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to report on the situation concerning vignettes and the toll system, the government press office said. After the meeting, the prime minister requested the resignation of the chairman of the RIA’s Management Board, Eng. Svetoslav Glosov, who submitted it to the minister.
