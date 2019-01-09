Chair of Road Agency Management Board Resigns at Request of PM Borissov

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Chair of Road Agency Management Board Resigns at Request of PM Borissov

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov summoned this morning the leadership of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to report on the situation concerning vignettes and the toll system, the government press office said. After the meeting, the prime minister requested the resignation of the chairman of the RIA’s Management Board, Eng. Svetoslav Glosov, who submitted it to the minister.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria