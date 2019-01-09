Government Will Give an Opinion on the Choice of New Fighters For the Army

Politics » DEFENSE | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Government Will Give an Opinion on the Choice of New Fighters For the Army pixabay.com

Today, the Cabinet is expected to review the commission's report assessing the bids for the new fighter aircraft, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

According to the report, most of the votes are for the US new F-16s. Thus, they displace the offers of Sweden and Italy for Gripen and Eurofighter aircraft.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov has already said that Bulgaria will push the US to reduce the fighter price.

The budget for the modernization of our aviation is BGN 1.8 billion. After the cabinet gives its opinion, the parliament will have the last word.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F6, fighter jet, military, deense, Krasimir Karakachanov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria