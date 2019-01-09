Government Will Give an Opinion on the Choice of New Fighters For the Army

Today, the Cabinet is expected to review the commission's report assessing the bids for the new fighter aircraft, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

According to the report, most of the votes are for the US new F-16s. Thus, they displace the offers of Sweden and Italy for Gripen and Eurofighter aircraft.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov has already said that Bulgaria will push the US to reduce the fighter price.

The budget for the modernization of our aviation is BGN 1.8 billion. After the cabinet gives its opinion, the parliament will have the last word.