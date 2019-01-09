Suspicious Packages Investigated at Consulates, Embassies in Australia

Society | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 10:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Suspicious Packages Investigated at Consulates, Embassies in Australia pixabay.com

Authorities said Wednesday that they were investigating suspicious packages that had been sent to several consulates and embassies in Melbourne and Canberra, the capital, reported NBC News. 

Australian Federal Police gave few details, saying only that emergency units were responding to suspicious packages delivered to diplomatic addresses in the two cities.

Victoria State Emergency Services began reporting hazardous-materials alerts along major streets that are home to numerous foreign consulates in Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, beginning early Wednesday afternoon (Tuesday night ET).

U.S. diplomatic officials in Australia told ABC, Australia's national public broadcaster, that the U.S. Consulate in Melbourne was among the institutions that had received the packages but that the U.S. Embassy in Canberra wasn't.

"We handled the package according to our standard procedures and in close coordination with local authorities ... who are investigating the incident," a spokesman for the Melbourne consulate told the news service.

No further information was immediately available about Wednesday's reports, which came two days after a suspicious white powder was discovered in a package at the Argentine Consulate in Sydney, Australia's largest city.

Haz-mat crews tested the powder and found no poisons or toxins.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, australian embassy, bomb attack, Melbourne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria