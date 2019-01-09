endorsed by TNT

Dutch Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsEducationSportsCultureCrime

Bulgarian Truck Driver Beaten by Migrants in France

Bulgaria-Netherlands » CRIME | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Truck Driver Beaten by Migrants in France Photo: © UNSA Police

A Bulgarian TIR truck caught fire on a highway near the French town of Calais, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reports, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The truck caught fire after the driver tried to drive through a roadblock put up by around 50 migrants, but failed. According to French media, after leaving the cabin, the driver, who is Bulgarian origin, was beaten by the migrants who escaped before the coming of the police. The driver has been taken to hospital.

Migrants often put up roadblocks made of branches, car tires and planks to force truck drivers to slow down so they can climb onto the vehicle in the hope of reaching the UK. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, France, migrants, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria