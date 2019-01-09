Bulgarian Truck Driver Beaten by Migrants in France

A Bulgarian TIR truck caught fire on a highway near the French town of Calais, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reports, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The truck caught fire after the driver tried to drive through a roadblock put up by around 50 migrants, but failed. According to French media, after leaving the cabin, the driver, who is Bulgarian origin, was beaten by the migrants who escaped before the coming of the police. The driver has been taken to hospital.

Migrants often put up roadblocks made of branches, car tires and planks to force truck drivers to slow down so they can climb onto the vehicle in the hope of reaching the UK.