CITUB Calls on State Authorities to Make Electricity Market More Predictable

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 9, 2019, Wednesday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: CITUB Calls on State Authorities to Make Electricity Market More Predictable pixabay.com

At an extraordinary sitting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation employers and syndicates voiced their concern with the situation on the electricity market and the substantial increase in the price of electricity for industrial consumers, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

They warned that the increased prices on the electricity exchange would influence the prices of items and services in this country, trigger inflation, and may result in smaller growth of wages and higher poverty.

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria called on the state authorities to undertake immediate actions to prevent these negative consequences and make the electricity market more predictable.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova denied statements that the substantial increase of the price of electricity for industrial consumers is due to bad management of the power engineering sector.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, CITUB, Temenuzhka Petkova, Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria