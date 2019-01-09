Code Yellow Warning for Snowfall in Place for 11 Bulgarian Regions

January 9, 2019
Code Yellow warning for snowfall has been issued for 11 Bulgarian regions for today, 9 January, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia - city, Sofia, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan. The snow is expected to increase in the afternoon accumulating to 5-10 cm by midnight.

