The Last Group of 27th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition Departing for Livingston

The last group of the 27th national Antarctic expedition is departing at 7.05 pm from the Sofia Airport, Terminal 2, with a flight to Rome, the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute said, reports Focus News Agency.

The group includes geodesist Oleg Vasilev, logistics team Dragomir Mateev, Pavel Grigorov, Tsvetan Parov, geologist Dr. Kamen Bonev and doctor Todor Shamov. In Rome the group will split, the first three will travel to Buenos Aires and Ushuaia and the rest – to Santiago de Chile and Punta Arenas. Then they will meet again at the Bulgarian polar station St. Kliment Ohridski on the Livingston Island.

Yordan Todorov, in charge of the polar base, has reported that everyone is in good health, implementing the construction and scientific programmes according to schedule and looking forward to the new arrivals.