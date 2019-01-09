Snow in West and East Bulgaria, Rain in Southernmost Regions

It will snow in Western and Eastern Bulgaria, while in the southernmost regions one can expect rain. This is what Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. In the morning light snow will begin to fall over Western Bulgaria, heavier later in the afternoon and spreading through the central part of the country, whereas in the southernmost regions the snow will be turning to rain. In the evening, precipitations in Eastern Bulgaria, too, mostly rain, in the Ludogorie and Dobrudzha – rain and wet snow. In the areas with accumulated snow and rainfall, there will be conditions for frost. Southern wind, light in the western regions to moderate-strong in the central and eastern regions and north of the mountains. With it day temperatures will rise, further so through Wednesday night in East Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures mostly in the range from zero to 5°C.