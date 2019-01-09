Bulgarian Armed Forces Solemnly Marked the Beginning of the New Military Training Period

Yesterday (7th January), the military formations of the Bulgarian Armed Forces marked with solemn ceremonies the beginning of the military trainings and preparations in 2019. The commanders of the Joint Forces Command, the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Naval Forces and the Special Forces Brigade presented to the military personnel the main tasks and objectives that should be implemented in 2019, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.

