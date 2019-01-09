Bulgaria’s President Expressed Support for the Demands of the Bulgarian Hauliers

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev expressed his support for the demands and actions taken by the Bulgarian road hauliers. He had a meeting with representatives of the industry organisations on 8th of January in the building of the Presidency on the issues of the Mobility package, reports BNT.

"I am with you, and your fair demands give reason to all the institutions in Bulgaria to be united in their support for you," the head of state said. He added that he had accepted the meeting not to make an analysis of whether someone has done the work or not so far, but to specify what to do next, so that there is some success because it would be a success for Bulgaria.

Radev pointed out that the presidential institution maintains regular communication with the Bulgarian representatives in the European Parliament on the subject.

Rumen Radev - President of the Republic of Bulgaria: I am with you and your just requests give reason for all institutions in Bulgaria to be united in their support for you. Your fight is fair because the actions taken and the wishes for changes under the Mobility package are in gross violation of the EU principles of free market, the principles of free movement of goods, services and people. And we should fight for our rights. This is discrimination against the Bulgarian business, which we should not allow to happen.



Rosen Dimitrov - National Transport Association: The support of the presidential institution is also very important to us because all these actions and events included in the Mobility package 1 are absolute protectionism and aim to close the transport sector in Bulgaria.