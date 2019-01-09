BSP Representatives will Join Haulier Protest in Brussels, Says Party Leader

BSP representatives will join the hauliers’ protest in Brussels, party leader Kornelia Ninova told a press conference. “For us, the Macron project at European level is anti-European because it goes against a fundamental EU principle of free movement of people and goods, it divides Europe into small and big, East and West, a centre and periphery. For Bulgaria this is a heavy blow to our economy,” Ninova said, quoted by Focus News Agency. She said the government had failed to defend the Bulgarian national interest and transport companies by staying neutral during the country’s EU presidency. “Until May the Bulgarian government had no official position in defence of the Bulgarian interest,” Ninova stressed.