Plovdiv: New Tourist Information Centre Opened on Tsanko Lavrenov St

A new tourist information centre was officially opened in Plovdiv, at the foot of the ancient city, on 11 Tsanko Lavrenov St, a Focus Radio reporter said. The centre is strategically located at the East Gate, from where many tourists enter the old city, said Ancient Plovdiv Municipal Institute Director Yordan Iliev, who attended the opening. In his words, this area has not been developed until now. In the centre the visitors could buy souvenirs, guides, books about Plovdiv, museum tickets and get useful information, maps and assistance as to all tourism services in the city. A major tourist information centre is expected to be built once excavations at the East Gate are over.