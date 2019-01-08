Lowest Temperature in Bulgaria Last Night was Registered in Knezha, Minus 20°
Last night the lowest temperature, minus 20 degrees C, was registered in Knezha, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Minus 14 degrees was registered in Kyustendil and Gotse Delchev, minus 13 in Vratsa, minus 12 in Lovech and Pleven.
