Bulgarian Ombudswoman will File Constitutional Complaints Against Water Supply and Fuel Laws

Ombudswoman Maya Manolova plans to file two constitutional complaints against certain provisions of the water and sewerage law and the law on fuel, she told Nova TV.

In connection with the rise in water prices in some cities, Manolova said the price increase had not led to improvement in the services, water quality or investments and water losses were again 62%. In addition to weak control by the regulator, the problems stem from the legislation, she said.

With regard to fuel, Manolova said the owners of small petrol stations were right. “I am preparing a constitutional complaint and will lodge it with the Constitutional Court today. The so-called fuel law, which has gained popularity as the “Cartel Act”, is a heavy blow to small fuel retailers and carriers in favour of the big ones. It is also a blow to Bulgarian citizens as consumers, as the bankruptcy of small petrol stations will affect competition,” the ombudswoman said.